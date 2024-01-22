Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.59 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

