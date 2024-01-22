Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

