Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,613,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $103.44 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.