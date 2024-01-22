Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 10,941 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

