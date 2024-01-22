DA Davidson Cuts BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $92.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

BANF stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

