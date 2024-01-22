Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $103.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.83. 279,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,021. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,622. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $9,316,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

