CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

