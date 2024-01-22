Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 190,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,830 shares of company stock valued at $101,431. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

