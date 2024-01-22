Critical Analysis: Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) versus Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) and Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Komo Plant Based Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.80% 9.93% 4.15% Komo Plant Based Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Komo Plant Based Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Garden & Pet and Komo Plant Based Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.70%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Komo Plant Based Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Komo Plant Based Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.31 billion 0.77 $125.64 million $2.35 20.19 Komo Plant Based Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Komo Plant Based Foods.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Komo Plant Based Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, K&H Pet Products, Kaytee, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. Its Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; vegetable; flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the Amdro, Ferry-Morse, Pennington, and Sevin brands. The company sells its products to independent distributors, big-box retailers, national and regional retail chains, e-commerce and online retailers, grocery stores, nurseries, and mass merchants. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

(Get Free Report)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously the company was involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based frozen food products through ecommerce and retail platforms in Canada. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.