Craig Hallum Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in eHealth by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

