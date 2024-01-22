Craig Hallum Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

