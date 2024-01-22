CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $160.00

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 106051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.07).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £107.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,034.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Cahill bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,903.93). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

