CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
CPSH stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.