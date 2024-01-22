CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.