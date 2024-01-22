Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.99

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 54273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Couchbase Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

