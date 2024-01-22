Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $695.88. 1,136,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $698.66. The stock has a market cap of $308.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

