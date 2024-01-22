Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMRE

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. Analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.