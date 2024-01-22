Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

