Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,829,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 192,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.