Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

