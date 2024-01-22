Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,567 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Trading Up 1.9 %

VST stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

