CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.71 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 218,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 400,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.