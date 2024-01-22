Conflux Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $662.78 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,011.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00169871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00572550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00378691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00179109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,963,371,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,650,884,259 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,963,295,985.78 with 3,650,795,976.6 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18237383 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $31,408,621.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

