Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.75 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
