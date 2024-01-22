Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.75 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.