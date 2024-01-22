Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $855,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $166.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

