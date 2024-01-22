Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,338 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

