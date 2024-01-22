Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.83 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.