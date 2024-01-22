Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $58.83 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
