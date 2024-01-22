Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,622 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.