Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

