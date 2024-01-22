Commons Capital LLC Purchases 455 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $60.32. 1,519,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,406. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

