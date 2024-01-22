Commons Capital LLC Purchases 112 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.39.

NYSE NOW traded up $10.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $759.88. The stock had a trading volume of 751,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $766.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

