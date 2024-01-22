Commons Capital LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

