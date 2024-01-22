Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE IBM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $173.05. 2,258,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.