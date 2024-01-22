Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 477,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.