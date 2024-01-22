Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,219,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540,783. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

