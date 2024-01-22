Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,522. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

