Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $975,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 422,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

