Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,903.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 88,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,823. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.