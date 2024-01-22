Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. 9,490,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,582,771. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

