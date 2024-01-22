Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.55. 353,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,385. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $156.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

