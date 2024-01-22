Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 71,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.92. 1,188,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,367. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $312.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

