Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $384.05. 8,478,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $390.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

