Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.73.

Shares of COIN opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

