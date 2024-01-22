Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 648,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $77.36. 587,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

