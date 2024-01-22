Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.07

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.07 and last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 113352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.