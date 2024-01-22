Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.3 %

NET stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,656,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,397 shares of company stock valued at $66,609,092. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

