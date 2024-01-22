Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,397 shares of company stock worth $66,609,092. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

