Clearfield’s (CLFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

