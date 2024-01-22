ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 34,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,124. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $851,026.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,339,842.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 121,449 shares of company stock worth $3,975,695 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

