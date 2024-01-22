Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,620 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.8% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.5 %

Citigroup stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,141,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295,527. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

