Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 36,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.62. 4,598,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,269,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

